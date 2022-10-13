Chukwueze In Action As Villarreal Pip Austria Wien

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action as Villarreal defeated Austria Wien 1-0 in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

The Nigerian who was making his fourth appearance in the competition, was a delight to watch.

The only goal of the game was scored by Nicolas Jackson in the 87th minute to earn the visitor a precious three points.

Chukwueze was substituted in the 67th minute for Pino after a decent game.

The victory mean Villarreal remain top of the table on 12 points from 4 matches while Austria Wien sit bottom on one points.

