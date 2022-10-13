I Want To Play For Brazil At 2022 World Cup

Arsenal defender, Gabriel Magalhaes says that he wants to play for the Brazilian national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Magalhaes was not invited for A Selecao (The National Team) of Brazil’s 3-0 friendly match win over Ghana on September 23 at Stade Oceane, France, and the 5-1 victory over Tunisia on September 27 at the Parc des Princes in France.

The 24-year-old centre-back is yet to be capped by Brazil at the senior level after representing the country at U-20 and U-23 levels.

Magalhaes told Arsenal website that he knows that with his performances for the Gunners, opportunities will follow.

“When you’re called up for the national team it’s a big step in your life, I certainly want to experience that again,” Magalhaes said.

“I’m trying to work hard here at Arsenal and I know the opportunities will follow. When you play for the national team, there’s a feeling that…