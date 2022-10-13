Lampard Confirms Contract Talks With Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confirmed the club has opened talks with Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi over a new contract.

Iwobi is enjoying a new lease of life at Everton after initial doubts about his potentials.

The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the Goodison Park next summer.

There are plans to tie him down to a new contract after his superlative displays under Lampard.

The Nigeria international has played every minutes of Everton’s 10 games across all competitions this season.

The versatile winger has scored one goal and provided four assists.

Asked during Thursday’s press conference to confirm whether contract talks are ongoing, Lampard told reporters : “Yeah, I know that Kevin (Thelwell) is speaking with Alex’s people on that front so we’ll see how that one develops”.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…