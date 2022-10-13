Mbappe Not Leaving PSG –Galtier Dismisses Rumour

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has dismissed reports claiming that Kylian Mbappe will the club next summer.

Recall that a report from Spanish newspaper Marca emerged on Tuesday, saying the 23-year-old French striker is keen on leaving PSG, despite only signing a new contract with the club earlier this year.

Mbappe started the Champions League game against Benfica last night and found the net for the French champions in the 1-1 draw.

However, Galtier denied the rumours after the game, saying, “I can’t comment on it,” he told Canal+. “From a rumour we turned it into news and almost a statement.

“Kylian, therefore, had a very good answer: he was a scorer; he could have scored a second goal. He gritted his teeth after this nasty tackle. I see Kylian, who gave a certain response to this rumour.

“I find it strange that it [the rumour]comes out a few moments before such an important match for the club.”

