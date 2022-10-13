Minamino Tips Germany Favourites To Win 2022 World Cup

Japanese midfielder, Takumi Minamino has tipped Germany as favourite to lift the fast approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Japan have been pitted in Group E alongside Germany, Costa Rica and Spain.

However, in an interview with GQ, Minamino stated that Germany will be desperate to erase the mistakes they made at the 2018 World Cup.

“Germany, who we’ll be against in our first match,” Minamino said.

“Having played for a club team in Austria for several for five years I’ve gotten familiar with the mentality of German players. They play with pride.

“In 2018 they lost to South Korea and were eliminated in the group stage. I think they’ll focus on not making the same mistake against Japan.”

Minamino has scored 17 goals in 43 appearances for Japan. He has scored one goal and recorded two assists in six French Ligue 1 games for Monaco this season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…