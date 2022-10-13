Osimhen Yet To Be At His Best –Spalletti

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has disclosed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is yet to regain his full fitness.

Recall that the Nigerian international was among the goal scorers as Napoli beat Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen returned to the pitch in the UEFA Champions League clash after spending over a month on the sidelines as a result of injury.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his best in the game but Spalletti insisted he is not fully fit.

“Osimhen was often offside because he was so eager that he started the runs early,” Spalletti explained after the game.

“He is not yet in the right shape to help out his teammates, but we tried to keep the ball more in the second half and use Osimhen’s ability in the air for long balls.”

Osimhen has scored six goals in six appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

