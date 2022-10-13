Scrabble Grand Slam – Six Countries Converge For First MGI In Lagos

Players from United States, United Kingdom, Gambia, Liberia, Ghana as well as Sierra Leone including host Nigeria are set to participate at the maiden edition of the Scrabble Grand Slam which is set to hold from 14-16 of this month in Lagos.

The Grand Slam is a fresh experience in organised scrabble tournament aimed at raisng the profile of the game on the international scene.

A total of 28 players will slug it out in 24 round of games at the 4-day event scheduled to hold at the Golfview Hotels, Lagos.

Followers of the game according to the organisers will be able to catch-up through Scopely’s link: http://www.twitch.tv/wanderer15 with commentary by Will Anderson.

Players based in Nigeria were selected having qualified through the MGi’s YTD rating.



The first African to win the World Scrabble Championship Wellington Jighere has been confirmed as one of the juggernauts set to light up the tournament with his high board skills.

