Super Falcons Move Up In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria climbed one position in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World ranking, reports Completesports.com.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) released the latest ranking on Thursday.

A record 187 national teams are now included in the ranking, according to FIFA.

The Super Falcons moved one position from 46th to 45th in the world.

The former African champions lost their last three games twice against world champions, United States of America and the Nadeshiko of Japan.

The Super Falcons maintained top position in Africa ahead of Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon, Black Queen of Ghana and Elephants of Cote d’l voire.

The USA remain the atop the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World ranking.

The October ranking, according to FIFA will decide the seedings for the final draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by…