U-23 Eagles Walloped 3-0 By VIA Football Academy

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles lost 3-0 to VIA Football Academy in a friendly game played inside the Lekan Salami stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan

on Thursday.

The game was part of preparations for the Salisu Yusuf-led side ahead of their 2023 U-23 AFCON second round qualifier against Tanzania.

The first leg will see Tanzania host the U-23 Eagles on Saturday, 22 October while the reverse fixture comes up on Saturday, 29 October, 2022.

To get to the second round Tanzania edged South Sudan on away goals. After playing a goalless draw at home, Tanzania held South Sudan to a 3-3 draw away to advance.

On their part the U-23 Eagles had a bye into the second round of the qualifiers.

The 2023 Africa U-23 AFCON is the fourth edition which will take place in Morocco in June next year.

Same as previous editions, the tournament will served as African qualifying for the Olympic football tournament, with the top three teams of the tournament qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic men’s football…