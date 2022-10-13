Uzoho Shines In Omonia Nicosia’s Defeat To Man United

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was in inspiring form which unfortunately was not enough, as a late Scot McTominay goal sealed a 1-0 win for Manchester United against Omonia Nicosia in Group E of the Europa League, Completesports.com reports.

Uzoho was only drafted in following injury to Omonia Nicosia first choice Fabiano and made saves after saves before he was eventually beaten in added time.

He made 12 saves, nine saved shots from inside the box, one punch and 53 touches.



In the early minute of the first half Uzoho went full stretch to punch Marcus Rashford’s goal bound curler away for a corner.

In the midway point Uzoho denied Rashford again this time in a one-on-one situation and pushed another strike from the English forward around the post.



And with less than 15 minutes left he denied Casemiro as he finger tipped the Brazilian’s long range effort against the cross bar.

