Van Dijk Tips France, Brazil, England Favourite To Win 2022 World Cup

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has tipped the trio of France, Brazil and England as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Southampton center-back is expected to captain the Netherlands as they look to win their first World Cup.

Speaking with GQ, the Liverpool defender stated that three aforementioned countries are in best position to win the trophy.

“I would say Brazil, France, and — do I say England? England has a fantastic squad.

“Brazil has the experience of the players as well as the talent. And there’s the world-class quality of France too.”

Interestingly, the three teams have historically been the favorites to lift the trophy at each World Cup they have participated in.

Brazil have won the competition a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002), while France have lifted the trophy twice (1998, 2018).

England, meanwhile, won the World…