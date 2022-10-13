‘We Don’t Deserve To Carry On In The Champions League’ —Xavi Reacts After Barca’s Disappointing Draw Vs Inter

Barcelona head coach Xavi says the Catalans do not deserve to progress to the knockout stage of this season’s Champions League following their disappointing 3-3 draw at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona’s hopes of making it to the round of 16 suffered a setback after the six-goal thriller with Inter.

All Inter need now is a win against Viktoria Plzen to guarantee qualification for the Round of 16, whereas Barcelona are heading for the Europa League for the second year in a row.

“There are two ways to read the game,” said Xavi in his press conference.

“The first half was excellent, we attacked well and made Inter suffer, working well in midfield with Pedri and Gavi. In the second half, we made too many mistakes, starting from the one of their first goal that made our heads drop.

“There was an error on the second goal too and that cannot happen in this type of match. Mistakes are expensive in the Champions League.

“We tried to fight back with character, but if you can’t…