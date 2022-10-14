CAFCL: Rivers United Storm Morocco For Wydad Clash

Players of Rivers United FC and their officials on Thursday night arrived Casablanca, Morocco full of enthusiasm, ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League first round second leg clash against Wydad Athletic Club.

The Pride of Rivers 35 man contingent arrived at the Mohammed V International Airport at about 11:52pm on Thursday after a brief stopover in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Read Also: ECL: Chukwueze In Action As Villarreal Pip Austria Wien

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League Champions go into the second leg tie with a 2-1 advantage and will seek to earn a spot in the group stage with a favourable result on Sunday.

Sunday’s match will hold at the 67,000-capacity Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm Nigeria time.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…