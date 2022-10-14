Gyan Faults Preparation For 2022  World FIFA Cup

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kofi Ntow Gyan, has faulted Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have played two pre-World Cup friendly matches – losing 3-0 to Brazil on September 23 at Stade Oceane in France and defeating Nicaragua 1-0 on September 27 at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain.

In an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV, quoted by Footballghana.com, Gyan condemned Ghana’s preparations for the World Cup.

“The Brazil and Argentina we always talk about, they prepared early,” Gyan said.

“It’s not like that here. We wait till two weeks to the tournament and start calling in players, it doesn’t help us.

“All this can be attributed to money. It is expensive to prepare. That is why some of these things worry us. We have money here and if so, why don’t we take that money and use it?”

Gyan played for the Black Stars at the…