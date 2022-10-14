‘He Didn’t Do Anything Special’ —Scholes Plays Down Uzoho’s Display Against Man United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has played down Francis Uzoho’s performance against the Red Devils, in Thursday’s Europa League clash stating the Super Eagles goalkeeper only made routine saves.

United looked set for a night of frustration as Uzoho, who replaced Omonia Nicosia’s first choice Fabiano due to injury, produced a stunning display at Old Trafford.

Uzoho made an incredible 11 saves to deny the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Antony and Marcus Rashford as Omonia looked set to earn a point.

However, he was finally beaten in the dying seconds as substitute Scott McTominay secured a 1-0 win for United in the Europa League.

But it was 23-year-old Nigerian international Uzoho’s display that captured the headlines.

Despite Uzoho’s heroics, Scholes was less impressed, claiming Uzoho only made one important save.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “I actually do feel sorry for [Uzoho] a bit.

“Lets have it right, it was the right result. [United were] so dominant in…