‘He Stood Up To The Challenge’ -Omonia Boss Lavishes Praise On Uzoho

Omonia Nicosia manager Neil Lennon had lauded Francis Uzoho’s performance in Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United won 1-0 courtesy of Scott McTominay’s stoppage time strike.

Uzoho made 11 outstanding saves in the encounter.

It was one of the greatest goalkeeping displays at Old Trafford.

“It would have been the greatest result in the club’s history. We defended heroically. I was frustrated that we didn’t keep the ball in the final third better. There was wave after wave of attack,”Lennon told BT Sport.

“Players were resilient and strong. My goalkeeper was incredible. A few will come out with a lot of glory. I’m really proud. But at this level, you need to keep the ball better.

“He really stood up to the challenge tonight. He’s taken his chance brilliantly. That performance was the best of his career. He may never better it.”

