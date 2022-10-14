Igboun Joins Indian Club NorthEast United FC

Former Super Eagles forward Sylvester Igboun has sealed a move to Indian Super League club NorthEast United.

Igboun joined the modest club on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Russian Premier League club, Nizhny Novgorod in March.

The striker spent less than a month at Nizhny Novgorod terminating his contract by mutual consent.

Igboun has also played for Russian clubs Ufa and Dynamo Moscow.

The player has made six appearances for Nigeria without a goal to his name.

NorthEast United are based in Guwahati, Assam and played their home matches at the 25,000 seater Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The club finished in 10th position in the league last season.

