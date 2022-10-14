Mount Faults Referee’s Red Card On Tomori

Chelsea star, Mason Mount has faulted referee’s decision to have issued a red card to AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori during their Champions League win at AC Milan.

Tomori,was red carded during the game on Tuesday after tugging Mount back by the shoulder inside the box.

The England international also gave away a penalty in the process which was slotted in by Jorginho.

However, in a chat with the Club’s official website, the England international said that it should have been a yellow card.

“He’s obviously my mate, I’ve known Fik for a very long time and I felt for him in that situation, I was gutted for him.

“I don’t think it was a sending-off. Was it a penalty? Maybe yes.

“I felt him trying to pull me back, but I was running to goal so I wasn’t going to go down and I felt like I could still have an opportunity to score.

“I’m an honest player and I want to try to score a goal and he pulled me back…