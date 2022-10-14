‘Playing In Old Trafford A Dream Come True’ —Uzoho

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho says playing in Old Trafford is a dream come true for him.

Uzoho was in inspiring form for his Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia, who fell to a late Scot McTominay strike which earned Manchester United a 1-0 win in Thursday’s Europa League.

Uzoho was drafted in as replacement for Omonia first choice Fabiano due to injury and went on to make 12 saves, nine saves in the box and won 100 per cent aerial duels.

And reacting to his fine display which saw him stop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Antony, Uzoho said in the post-match:“I am not disappointed (about the loss) because we had a good game but I would have preferred that we get a point. But I’m happy because it’s not an easy stadium to play in with big players so I’m happy.

“It’s a dream come through for me. I have dreamt of playing here for a long time so when I saw the draw and figured that I will be playing in Old Trafford I wanted to play and I got the…