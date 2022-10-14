Unity Preseason Tourney Will Prepare Nasarawa

Barrister Isaac Danladi, Executive Chairman of Nasarawa United, has revealed reasons the NPFL side is placing much premium on the Unity Football Tournament billed to get underway in Abuja on October 16 through 23, Completesports.com reports.

Danladi, who doubles as Chairman of the Nigerian Club Owners Association, the umbrella body of NPFL clubs, spoke when Nasarawa State Commissioner for Sports, Ambassador Lucky Isaac Yargwa, visited the ‘Solid Miners’ during a training session.

Danladi reckons that participation in the Unity Cup Preseason Tournament gives his team ‘absolute Concentration’ and ‘serene atmospheres devoid of distraction’ ahead of the 2022/2023 season.





Nasarawa State Commissioner for Sports, Ambassador Lucky Isaac Yargwa, at the team’s training session

“You can see that we are making efforts to go for the Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament where we ended as runners-up last season,”

Danladi informed the Commissioner.

“This is to enable us to get full…