‘We Can’t Afford To Drop Points Again’ -Klopp Speaks Ahead Liverpool Vs Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players to avoid dropping points if they must compete for the Premier League title.

Klopp stated this in the press conference ahead of the team’s clash against Man City this weekend.

The German tactician also caution his team not to focus alone on Erling Haalnd as the champions have too many threats elsewhere.

“Like always when you play against the best striker in the world, you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“That is what you have to defend before you come into the challenge with him so that is what we will try.

“But against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players then you open up gaps for all the other world-class players so that will not make life easier.

“It’s a challenge, a football problem but we try and find solutions.”

Liverpool came up against Haaland twice in the Champions League in 2019, when he was a…