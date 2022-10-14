Why 2014 World Cup Remains My Best Moment –Podolski

Former Germany forward, Lukas Podolski has hinted that winning the 2014 World Cup remains the best moment of his career.

Podolski , in an interview with FourFourTwo, noted that playing Argentina in the final and lifting the trophy in front of a large audience was a great memory for him.

“The best moment? Carrying the World Cup- nothing beats that,” Podolski said.

Read Also: ‘He Didn’t Do Anything Special’ —Scholes Plays Down Uzoho’s Display Against Man United

“You can see the actual trophy on television when you’re a little kid and dream about it..then one day I had it and no one can take it away from me. That was a really fun moment. We weren’t the favourites at that World Cup, but beat Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.

“The final against Argentina was so difficult, though: we didn’t play very well at the beginning and Gonzalo Higuain missed a huge opportunity for them. We had a lot of luck that day, but that’s football. No one remembers it now. We…