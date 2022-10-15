Ajakaye Voted POTM In Flamingos’ Win Vs New Zealand

Flamingos forward Opeyemi Ajakaye has been voted Player of the Match in the team’ victory against New Zealand on Friday.

The Nigerian players got their campaign back on track with a comprehensive 4-0 win against their opponent.

Bankole Olowookere’s side lost their first game in the competition 2-1 to Germany.

Ajakaye came close to registering a goal a couple of times in the game.

Aminat Bello, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Tewogboola and Edidiong Etim were all on target for the Flamingos.

Victory gave Nigeria three precious points, and stand them in good stead for qualification if they defeat Chile on Monday afternoon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

