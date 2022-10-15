Ajibade Scores Four Goals In Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 Home Victory Vs Huelva

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade bagged four goals in Atletico Madrid’s 5-0 home win against Huelva in the Spanish women’s topflight on Saturday.

Heading into the game which was Ajibade’s fourth league appearance she had not gotten on the score sheet.

Ajibade opened scoring for Atletico on 27 minutes and doubled their lead in the 51st minute.

Ludmila made it 3-0 on 70 minutes before Ajibade got her hat-trick with two minutes left in the encounter.

And in the 91st minute Ajibade got her fourth goal and her side’s fifth to complete the rout.

The win took Atletico to third place on nine points in the league standings.

And in another league game, Asisat Oshoala was subbed on in the 61st minute as champions Barcelona beat Athletic Club 3-0 to move to the top.

It was Oshoala’s fourth league fixture with just one goal scored so far this term.

