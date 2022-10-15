Brentford Beat Brighton To End Winless Run

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka, provided an assist as Brentford defeated visiting Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 on Friday night’s Premier League game.

Prior to the game against Brighton, Brentford had failed to win any of their last three games (losing two and drawing one).

Onyeka who was in Brentford’s starting eleven set up Ivan Toney for the opening goal in the 27th minute.

The English striker finished off Onyeka’s perfect cut-back with a cheeky flick before adding the second goal from the penalty spot on 64 minutes.

Onyeka, who made his seventh Premier League appearance in the game, later went off in the 71st minute for Grenada’s Shandon Baptiste.

The victory against Brighton took Brentford to eight position on 13 points.

And in the Bundesliga, Kevin Akpoguma was an unused substitute for Hoffenheim who thrashed Schalke 3-0 away.

The win took Hoffenheim to third place on 17 points on the log and are just three points behind leaders Union Berlin.

Copyright ©…