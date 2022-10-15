Brentford Boss Hails Onyeka’s Performance In Win Vs Brighton

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hailed Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka and his teammates for their response to last week’s 5-1 hammering at Newcastle in the 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night.

Ivan Toney opened the scoring in the first half, flicking Onyeka’s pull-back beyond keeper Robert Sanchez.

He then went on to add a second from the penalty spot in the second half after being fouled by Joel Veltman.

And Frank lauded the character shown by Onyeka and other Brentford players to bounce back.

“It was a massive win and a massive performance,” he said.

“I really loved the character of the players. I think they just showed that little bit of extra determination to win a football match.

“When you lose a game, it’s all about how you come back from that. It is about how we handle our setbacks. How we handle that and how we move forward from that is what defines us.

“I think good teams, they bounce back after a loss or a not good performance, so that was very…