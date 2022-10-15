EPL: Iheanacho Makes Cameo Appearance As Palace Hold Out For Draw Against Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho made a late appearance as Leicester City were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result left the Foxes with just one point from their opening 10 games of the season.

Iheanacho replaced Harvey Barnes in the 85th minute.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi missed the game for Leicester City as a result of injury.

James Maddison, Patson Daka, Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all squandered chances for Leicester City in the game.

The point lifts Leicester up to 19th in the table on five points, while Palace, who now have 10 points, move up to 13th place.

Leicester City will host Leeds United next week Thursday.

