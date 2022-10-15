Ferguson Behind Ronaldo’s Successful Career

Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has credited Alex Ferguson to be the brain behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s successful career in football.

According to Evra, Ferguson turned the Portugal international from a “YouTube player” into a superstar.

Now 37, Ronaldo moved from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United as an 18-year-old in August 2003.

Evra played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford and has now recalled Ferguson’s influence on Ronaldo.

“Sir Alex Ferguson had a massive impact on Ronaldo’s career,” Evra told Betfair.

“There have been many phases in his career. When he started he was like a YouTube player, lots of skill, that’s what I felt when I arrived at United.

“But, I also felt that there was a hunger and personality to show to people that he could be the best and he had big players around him, like Roy Keane.”

Evra added: “I…