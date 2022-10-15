‘Focus On Football And Leave Off-Pitch Stories Behind’ –Nasri Warn

Former Arsenal attacking midfielder, Samir Nasri, has advised PSG star, Kylian Mbappe to focus on his game and put behind off-pitch stories that could affect him.

Recall that Mbappe has stirred up controversy once again this season, with multiple reports of his discontent in the PSG squad.

Things have reportedly gone over the boil, and Mbappe, 23, now wants to leave PSG.

Speaking to Canal Plus, as relayed by PSG Talk, Nasri said Mbappe has all the qualities to become the best player in the world, but he must steer clear of off-field distractions and concentrate on his football to earn adulation from fans.

Nasri said, “The player is fantastic. He is, for me, in the future, the best player in the world; he has all the qualities for it. But he is in too many stories: the image rights of the French team, the penalty gate, yesterday that, before that a year to make his choice between PSG and Real…