I’m Impressed With Arteta’s Achievement At Arsenal

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, says he’s impressed with what Mikel Arteta has done with Arsenal this ongoing season in the Premier League.

Recall that Arteta left the Etihad to take up the job with the Gunners three years ago.

Arsenal had begun this campaign impressively and sits top of the Premier League, one point ahead of City.

When asked if he is surprised to see Arsenal thrive under Arteta, De Bruyne told Sky Sports: “No, not really. Obviously, I see a lot of similarities with the way we play, but that’s always been his style.

“When he stopped playing and he had the opportunity to come here I think it was a good learning school and obviously we had great years.

“I saw an evolution from the beginning of Mikel to after three years when he left.

“At the beginning, he was adapting but then he was getting more and more into his role. We also saw he had a lot of ambition and…