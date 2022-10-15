Lookman On Target As Atalanta Edge Sassuolo

A brilliant strike by Ademola Lookman earned Atalanta a hard fought 2-1 home win against Sassuolo in the Serie A on Saturday.

It was Lookman’s fourth goal in 10 appearances in the Italian elite division.

Also, he has now scored in his last three outings for Atalanta who go top on the log courtesy the win against Sassuolo.

And after 10 league games played so far this season, Atalanta are yet to lose (seven wins, three draws).

They are on 24 points, just one above Napoli who will reclaim top spot if they beat Bologna on Sunday.

And in Saturday’s game Sassuolo broke the deadlock on 41 minutes with a stunning left-foot volley at the back post from Giorgos Kyriakopoulos. That was the first time all season that Atalanta conceded before half-time.

But one minute of first half stoppage time Atalanta were back on level terms, as Consigli flapped at a pull-back from the by-line, Brandon Soppy kept his…