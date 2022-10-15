Manchester United Forward Arrested – Complete Sports

Manchester United young forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions, the Sun reports.

The 21-year-old was bailed after his arrest on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood has now been arrested on suspicion of contacting his alleged victim in a breach of those conditions.



He is being quizzed by cops after officers swooped on his £15,000-a-month mansion this morning.

The striker has been waiting to discover his fate since he was first held in January this year.

He spent three nights in custody after he was arrested at his rented home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester.

Greenwood was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

He was originally due to answer his bail on April 30 but the decision was pushed back after a court hearing in June.

The England international remains suspended by Utd but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the outcome of any criminal…