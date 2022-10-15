Moffi Injured As Lorient Hold Reims

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi lasted just 25 minute as Lorient played out a goalless draw against Reims in Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Nigerian international did not last long after twisting his ankle early in the match.

He tried to solider on but was replaced by Ibrahima Koné in the 25th minute, looking dejected as Lorient fans chanted his name.

Reims enjoyed a good spell after Moffi’s injury and had a good chance through Marshall Munetsi, whose effort from inside the box in the 26th ended wide.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring soon after at the conclusion of a fine move of one-touch football, with Ouattara forcing a save by goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

PSG and Lorient are level on points. PSG hosts third-placed Marseille on Sunday, with only three points separating those bitter rivals.

