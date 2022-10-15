Replicate Man United Performance In Super Eagles Colours

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has commended the brilliant performance of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho against Man United in Thursday’s Europa League game.

Although Man United ran out winners after a stoppage-time goal from Scott McTominay, Uzoho emerged as the star of the match as he prevented Man United from scoring 12 times in regular time.

Uzoho who is the second-choice goalkeeper for Omonoia started in place of first-choice goalkeeper Fabiano who missed the game due to a shoulder injury.

Reacting to Uzoho’s performance, Rufai told Completesports.com that he was solid and and prevented his team from conceding many goals.

“The game could have ended 10-0 or more but for Uzoho, they conceded just one goal at Old Trafford.

“It was a brilliant performance for Uzoho as he saved many attempts by Man United to score goals. I am really proud of him and urge him to replicate such…