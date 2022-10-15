Serie A: Ebuehi Subbed On As Empoli Pip Monza

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi was in action as Empoli defeated Monza 1-0 in Saturday’s Serie A clash.

The Nigerian international who was making his third appearance, has bagged one assist this ongoing season.

He came on as a substitute for Petar Stojanovic in the 62nd minute and had a decent performance.

However, Nicolas Haas netted the only game of the encounter in the 11th minute to give the home crowd something to celebrate.

The victory move Empoli 11th on the table on 11 points while Monza sit 13th on 10 points.

