Adebayo Subjected To Racist Abuse In English Championship

England-born Nigerian striker Elijah Adebayo who plays for Championship side Luton Town, was subjected to racial abuse following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Queen’s Park Rangers.

Luton Town admitted that this was the third occasion in under 12 month that Adebayo has been racially abused by opposition supporters.

Adebayo, formerly of Fulham and Walsall, opened the scoring for Luton as they climbed to 7th in the league standings.

But online racial slurs directed towards Adebayo marred post-game celebrations as Luton began attempts to track down his abusers after racist comments were posted on the club’s Instagram post announcing the full-time result.

Super Eagles defender featured in the game but was replaced in the 14th minute due to injury.

A statement published by Luton Town following the incident read: “For the third time in less than a year, Luton Town Football Club has had to report or assist with enquiries…