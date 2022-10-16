Dessers On Target Again As Cremonese Claim Away Draw

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers netted his second goal in the Serie A as Cremonese held Spezia to a 2-2 draw away on Sunday.

Dessers gave Cremonese the lead in the second minute of the encounter but M’bala Nzola and Emil Holm scored on 19 and 22 minutes to put Spezia 2-1 ahead.

In the 52nd minute Charles Pickel drew Cremonese level which was enough to earn them a share of the spoils.

Dessers was taken off in the 72nd minute while David Okereke played for 90 minutes.

Cremonese are yet to register a win after 10 league games played recording four draws and six defeats.

Sunday’s draw means Cremonese are in 19th place on the log.

