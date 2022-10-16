Juventus Target Pochettino As Replacement For Allegri

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with Juventus.

The Italian giants have had a poor start to the season, sitting eighth in the league table and on the brink of being knocked out the Champions League.

Max Allegri could be axed due to a number of disappointing performances, with the relationship between him and club president Andrea Agnelli being tested, claim Gazzetta dello Sport.

Reports suggest he could be dismissed at the end of the season if not during.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who played for Juventus and managed the club from 2011 to 2014, taking them to three Serie A titles, is linked with a move back to Turin and replacing him.

Conte has been in charge in North London for nearly a year and has only ever stayed at one club longer than two seasons.

Juve are also considering Pochettino as a potential option with the Argentine still looking for a new club since departing PSG.

The ex-Spurs boss is considered as a top candidate by Agnelli.

