Lagos Set To Host 2022 International Festival of Animation

All is not now set for the sixth edition of the 2022 Lagos International Festival of Animation (LIFANIMA).

This year’s edition which promises to be bigger and better holds between 25 – 27 October.

Freedom Park, Lagos, will be the venue for events that will take place on 25 and 26, while Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi will host events scheduled for 27.

In April LIFANIMA announced a call for submissions of films for the 2022 edition. Following the call, 1000 films were submitted with 136 selected for this year’s festival.

There will be awards and prizes for outstanding works at this year’s edition. And the five award categories are: Best 2D Animation, Best Visual Effects, Stop Motion Animation, Best 3D Animation and Best Animation Commercial.

To book an exhibition stand at the event, three by three stand cost N200,000 and two by two stand goes for N150,000.

And to advertise in the festival magazine, full page is N250,000, half page is N150,000, quarter page is N75,000 and…