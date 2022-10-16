Liverpool’s Title Hopes Won’t Depend On Man City Clash

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has reiterated that today’s mouth-watering clash against Man City won’t determine Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes.

Though he admits Liverpool will struggle to get into the race if they fail to stop the title holders, Babb says the World Cup break could yet work in their favour.

Speaking to Tribalfootball.com, on behalf of OLBG, Babb said: “I think the general consensus would be probably (the title is over), and that’s to do with Manchester City’s form because you can’t see them losing or drawing many games this season with the way they’re playing.

“So, regardless of how Liverpool do if they get on a run, to claw back points is difficult.

“Liverpool were 13 points behind last season and to even be winning the league at some stage on the last day of the season was an achievement in itself.

“I’m a glass half full kind of guy, even if Liverpool lost this game, then I think there’s still a lot of points to play…