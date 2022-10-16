‘Long May It Continue’ — Lookman Keen To Maintain Scoring Form For Atalanta

Ademola Lookman hopes to continue his impressive scoring form for Atalanta after netting the winning goal against Sassuolo on Saturday night.

Giorgos Kyriakopoulos gave Sassuolo the lead with a ferocious volley.

Atalanta however turned it around with Mario Pasalic and Lookman scoring either side of half-time.

“I was another tough match against another tough opponent, we’re glad to get the three points. The boys dug in deep and it was a resilient performance,” Lookman told Sky Sport Italia.

This has been Lookman’s best ever start to a season, a real revelation since his €9m transfer from RB Leipzig, although he was on loan at Leicester City last term.

“I am very happy to be here, I feel very settled in the squad and the city. I am enjoying my football. Long may it continue!”

