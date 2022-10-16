Madrid Inflict Barcelona’s First League Defeat Of The Season

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the 250th El Clasico to go top of La Liga and inflict their rivals’ first league defeat of the season.

Karim Benzema our Madrid 1-0 ahead on 12 minutes after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead in the 35th minute with a lovely 20-yard drive.

Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski’s flick-on with seven minutes left to play.

But in the 91st minute Rodrygo settled it with a penalty.

The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games – but Real go three points clear now as they remain unbeaten.

This was a first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona for Xavi.

