Onuachu Bags 4th League Goal Of The Season As Genk Claim Away Win

Paul Onuachu was the hero for 10-man KRC Genk as his lone strike secured a 1-0 win at Leuven in the Belgian Jupiter on Saturday.

It was Onuachu’s fourth goal in nine league appearances for Genk this campaign.

Also, he has netted in three consecutive games for Genk who seat top in the league table after 12 matches.

Onuachu grabbed the only goal of the game after scoring in the 16th minute before going off on 76 minutes.

However, Genk’s Ecuadorian defender Angelo Preciado was sent off after receiving a straight red card on 42 minutes.

Genk are just one point above second placed Antwerp who will be guests to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Last season Onuachu scored 21 goals in 35 league fixtures for his side.

