Osimhen’s Winning Goal Vs Bologna Sends Napoli Back To Top Of Serie A Table

Victor Osimhen was the hero for Napoli as he bagged the all important goal, which sealed a 3-2 win against Bologna to send his side back to the top in Serie A on Sunday.

Osimhen has now scored in back-to-back games since making his return from injury.

His tally in the Italian topflight this season his three goals in six games.

The win against Bologna took Napoli (on 26 points) above second placed Atalanta (on 24 points).

Bologna took the shock lead on 41 minutes as Dominguez allowed Andrea Cambiaso to spring the offside trap down the left and he pulled it back for Joshua Zirkzee to drill through a sea of legs from 15 yards.

It didn’t last long, as Napoli equalised on the stroke of half-time. A corner bounced off the shinpads of Gary Medel and Juan Jesus was quickest to react, scuffing in from six yards.

Osimhen and Chucky Lozano came on for the restart which proved decisive as Napoli went 2-1 ahead in the 49th minute.

Kvaratskhelia cut inside from the left and Lukasz…