Dosu Thumbs Up Flamingos Victory Over

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has commended the performance of the Flamingos at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the team qualified to the knockout stages of the competition after defeating Chile 2-1 on Monday.

Having lost its opening game 2-1 to Germany, the girls bounced back to winning ways by overcoming New Zealand 4-0.

Reacting to the team’s performance, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com in an interview that the Flamingos must maintain a strong fighting spirit as they head to the knockout stages.

“It was a brilliant performance from the girls and I am really proud of them.

They never showed any sign of losing hope despite losing their opening game against Germany. Winning two matches against New Zealand and Chile is an indication of the players determination to make Nigeria proud.”

