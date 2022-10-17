Frapapa Kicks Off 2022 World Cup Raffle Draw Promo For Punters

As part of efforts to delight football fans with a unique experience of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, Frapapa has kicked off a World Cup raffle draw promotion for punters and all football lovers.

Football lovers, gamers and punters who participate in the 2022 Frapapa World Cup raffle draw which will run from October 17th to December 15th this year will stand a chance of winning exciting prizes such as generators, laptops, refrigerators, standing fans, Frapapa brand merchandise, TVs and other exciting prizes.

According to Charles Dungor, Chief Marketing Officer, Soloti Gaming, the Frapapa World Cup raffle promo was conceptualised to give back to our loyal Frapstars by rewarding them with exciting prizes.

He added, “Frapapa Bet is all about giving sports fans and gamers the opportunity to win and the World Cup celebration presents us an opportunity to give back to our loyal Frapstars by rewarding them with…