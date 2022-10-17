Marrakech, Rabat To Host CAF Women’s Champions League

Marrakech and Rabat have been confirmed as the two venues that will host the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League from 30 October to 13 November 2022.

The matches will be played at Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium (Rabat) and Grand Stade in Marrakech.

The final of the tournament will take place in the mythical Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the same venue that hosted the final of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 on 23 July in Rabat.

Eight clubs will take part in Africa’s biggest women club football competition.

The group A includes hosts ASFAR (Morocco), Simba Queens SC (Tanzania), Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and Determine Girls (Liberia) while the group B comprises Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Wadi Degla (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo).

