Mount Is A Versatile Player –Murphy

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy has heaped praises on Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount after his brilliant display against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Recall that the England international netted twice as the Blues beat Steven Gerrard’s side at Villa Park.

However, Murphy noted that the Chelsea playmaker could ‘play anywhere on the pitch.

“Especially in the first half when Villa was massively on top he stood up and he showed leadership qualities,’ Murphy said on Match of the Day.

“He got on the ball and he showed moments of quality which were rare for Chelsea. He’s a terrific talent, he can play anywhere.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2022 U-17 WWC: Dosu Thumbs Up Flamingos Victory Over Chile

“He plays all the games, his versatility helps him. Today he played no.10. Early in the game he showed great awareness and yes it’s a mistake by Mings but you’ve still got to have the awareness to anticipate the mistake, which he did.

“The thing when he plays…