Osimhen Hails Napoli’s Win Against Bologna

Victor Osimhen has talked up Napoli’s hard-earned 3-2 win against Bologna at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday night.

Osimhen came off the bench to score the winning goal for the Partenopei in the keenly contested game.

The goal was the Nigerian third in six league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

“This is what we call team spirit. We started well, Bologna are a good team, but we needed these points,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“Big kudos to the coach for the second half talk, he gave us the zeal to go out for this game. I am happy for this victory.”

Osimhen made his comeback from a long injury lay-off against Ajax in the Champions League midweek and scored there too.

“It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium, because the atmosphere is really amazing and I am happy to help the team win. I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”

