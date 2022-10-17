Osimhen Happy At Napoli, Wants Long Term Contract

Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda says his client is happy at the club amid persistent rumours linking him with a move elsewhere.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 outfit, Lille in 2022 and has established himself as a key player for the club.

The 23-year-old finished as Napoli’s top scorer in his first two seasons at the club.

The forward was linked with a move to Premier League giants, Manchester United this summer.

“We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player,” Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.”

There will be more interest in Osimhen next…